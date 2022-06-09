Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 303,917 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 303,917 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,967,504 shares in the company, valued at $124,067,506.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 166,232 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,999.44.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02.

On Monday, May 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 338,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181,315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

