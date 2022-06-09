KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 4,250,000 Shares

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 869,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

