Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Kivalliq Energy Co. (CVE:KIV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Kivalliq Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV)
Further Reading
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Kivalliq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kivalliq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.