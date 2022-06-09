Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

KIRK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. 308,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

