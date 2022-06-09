Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $58,850.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer acquired 11,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KFS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.80.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 163.46% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.