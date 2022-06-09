Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires $58,850.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Charles L. Frischer acquired 11,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KFS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.80.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 163.46% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
