King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.08.

Shares of NTRS opened at $109.31 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

