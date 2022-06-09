Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.49

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.49 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 3888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.91, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

