KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $840.00

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $102,214.23 and $840.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,252.90 or 0.99995954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.