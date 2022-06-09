Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,475,600 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £4.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Kibo Energy Company Profile (LON:KIBO)
