Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jupiter Wellness by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 49,986 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares during the period.
Shares of JUPW opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.93.
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
