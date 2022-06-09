Kepos Capital LP Buys New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

