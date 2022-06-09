Kensico Capital Management Corp Takes $28.18 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,175,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.