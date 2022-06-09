Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,676 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF opened at $170.83 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $156.04 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.00.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

