Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IAA worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

