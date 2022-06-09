Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

