Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.97.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

