KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.96 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.