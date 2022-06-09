KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $144.87 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.07 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

