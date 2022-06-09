Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00082168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00207712 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

