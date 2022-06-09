Kattana Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Kattana coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $44,488.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00319836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00437527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars.

