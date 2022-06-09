Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,621 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPV stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

