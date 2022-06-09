Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Kamada stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

