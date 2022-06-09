JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €670.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($720.43) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($870.97) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC set a €600.00 ($645.16) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €752.71 ($809.37).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €523.00 ($562.37) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €507.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €603.46. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

