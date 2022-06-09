Joseph (Joe) Burke Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Jade Gas Holdings Limited (ASX:JGH) Stock

Jade Gas Holdings Limited (ASX:JGH – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Joe) Burke acquired 3,000,000 shares of Jade Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$156,000.00 ($112,230.22).
The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
Jade Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
