Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Jonestrading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. Jonestrading currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of SURF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $109.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. Analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

