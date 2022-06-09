Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,989.98

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,989.98 ($24.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,090.51 ($26.20). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,075 ($26.00), with a volume of 515,674 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.44) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.95) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,350 ($29.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,095.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,990.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.11%.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £352.35 ($441.54).

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

