Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

