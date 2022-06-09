Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.83 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

