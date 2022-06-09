Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03.

