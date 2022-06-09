Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,493 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $109.31 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

