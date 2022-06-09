Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $320,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sony Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

SONY opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

