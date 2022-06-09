Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after buying an additional 1,661,209 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

