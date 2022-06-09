Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1,320.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 1,010,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,590,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,522,000 after acquiring an additional 298,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $49.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

