John M. Presley Sells 3,540 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMBK stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $438.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 596,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

