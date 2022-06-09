John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of HPS stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
