John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HPS stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

