JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.83.

BCYC opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.60. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,957,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

