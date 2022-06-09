JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $122,402.55 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.89. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 136.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 131,380 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 379.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $25,199,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

