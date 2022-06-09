Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €238.00 ($255.91) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €186.90 ($200.97) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €190.50. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($241.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.