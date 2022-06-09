Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $16.01 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $398,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,398 shares of company stock worth $2,541,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,843,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 357,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,811,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

