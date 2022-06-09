Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SAF opened at €98.08 ($105.46) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €100.22 and a 200-day moving average of €105.00. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

