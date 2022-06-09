Jayne Cottam Purchases 210 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($186.84).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £497 ($622.81).

On Thursday, May 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 228 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($188.57).

Assura stock opened at GBX 70.70 ($0.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.03. Assura Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

