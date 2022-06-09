James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

