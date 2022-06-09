James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
James River Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
NASDAQ JRVR opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. James River Group has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.
