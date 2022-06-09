Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $100.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.