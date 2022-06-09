iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 242,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.