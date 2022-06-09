iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.44 and last traded at C$18.38. Approximately 1,749,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,050,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.97.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.51.
