iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,357.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 501.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $414.62. 11,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,287. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $417.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.06. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $377.33 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.