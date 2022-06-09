iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

