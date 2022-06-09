iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.78% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $696,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

MUB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 77,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,917. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

