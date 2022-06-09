iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $33.52

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $32.11. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 649,117 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

