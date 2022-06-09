iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 53,119 shares.The stock last traded at $86.13 and had previously closed at $89.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after buying an additional 185,443 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,206,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

